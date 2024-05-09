Police Arrest Native Doctor, Two Others Over Student’s Murder In Edo

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the alleged murder of Faith Omodon, a 200-level student at Delta State University, Agbor.

Naija News gathered that among the suspects is a 26-year-old native doctor named Chukwuyem Jonah.

Police authorities said the student was declared missing on April 1 in the Iru Egbede community, Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo State, after she went to the farm and never returned.

Omodon was reportedly strangled to death after resisting her abduction, prompting her father to seek police intervention, leading to an initial inquiry by the Abudu Division before it was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Benin City.

It was reported that Jonah had promised Godspower Chukwuedo, 23, and Christopher Nwachukwu, 22, the sum of N30,000 after the kidnapping.

The police said, “The State CID operatives, while collaborating with a Vigilantes group, arrested the two suspects, Mr Chukwuedo, 23, and Mr Nwachukwu, 22.

“The suspects confessed that they were resisted by Faith Omodon, and in the process they strangulated her to death.”

The police have stated that they are currently investigating the case in order to recover the deceased’s body and to bring the suspects to court.