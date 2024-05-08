How Generator Fume Killed Mother, Son In Delta – Police

The Delta State Police Command has warned citizens about the dangers of generator fumes following a tragic incident in Asaba that claimed the lives of a mother and her son.

According to the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, the unfortunate event occurred two days ago when a family moved their generator inside their home to avoid the rain.

Naija News reports that the statement, released on X on Wednesday, detailed how the mother and son subsequently died from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning emitted by the generator.

The daughter, who was also exposed, is currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

“Generator fumes are dangerous. It kills!!!” SP Edafe’s statement emphasized.

He said further, “While the generator was working, it started raining, so they moved the generator somewhere inside the house and continued using it. Unfortunately, they slept off, and that was how they died of suspected generator emissions (carbon monoxide), and her daughter was rushed to the hospital.”

This is not an isolated case in Delta State, which has seen similar incidents in the past.

