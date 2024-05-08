Taraba Vigilante Reportedly Shoot Police Officer To Death

The Taraba State Police Command, led by Commissioner David Iloyanomon, has officially announced the tragic death of a police officer at the hands of a local vigilante group.

The unfortunate incident, it said, happened in Sandirde village, Gassol local government area on May 4, 2024, when the vigilante group ambushed a team of special strike force operatives from the Government House in Taraba during a routine patrol.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, the force command revealed that the vigilante group opened fire indiscriminately, resulting in the injury of “AP/NO 191462 ASSISTANT SUPERINTENDENT TAPU GODFREY” in the leg.

The statement explained further that SP Jamu Emmanuel led the ambushed officers, and immediately after the incident, a team of detectives from the Gassol division, under the guidance of the DCO, swiftly arrived at the scene.

It said the operatives promptly transported the victim to General Hospital Sandirde for medical treatment, where, unfortunately, the medical personnel confirmed his demise.

The following day, the state commissioner of police, along with the deputy commissioner in charge of operations and personnel of 40PMF Jalingo, embarked on a fact-finding mission to Gassol.

During this visit, they engaged with various stakeholders to discuss the situation, Naija News understands.

As per the communique, the meeting primarily focused on apprehending the attackers and devising a comprehensive plan to enhance security in the local government.

The police condemned the heinous and unprovoked criminal act and, consequently, allocated intelligence and operational resources to ensure the successful pursuit and capture of the fleeing assailants.

The state police command extended their condolences to the family and friends of the deceased officer. They also reassured the public that every possible measure would be taken to combat crime and ensure the safety of the community.

The command stressed that no effort would be spared in this endeavour.