Police Reveal The Truth About ‘Killing’ Of 21 Soldiers In Anambra State

The Anambra State Police Command has denied trending social media reports about the killing of 21 soldiers in the state.

The Police, in a statement on Wednesday by the spokesperson of the Anambra Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, urged members of the public to disregard the reports on the killing of soldiers.

The statement, made available to journalists in Akwa by Ikenga, said mischief makers are behind the unfounded reports.

He categorically dismissed the reports as misleading and false, stating that the alleged hospital where the corpses of the killed soldiers were claimed to be kept does not exist in Akwa.

The PPRO said the Command had investigated the report and found there was no record of such an incident, labelling the story as deliberate acts by unscrupulous elements who desired to cause tension in the state.

“The Command wishes to state that the report is untrue, a product of fiction, and the handiwork of mischief makers.

“The hospital mentioned in the report, where the corpses of the soldiers were allegedly kept, does not exist in Awka, the State Capital,” he said.

Ikenga warned that the Police Command would not hesitate to invoke the relevant cyber laws on persons found wanting regarding the report.