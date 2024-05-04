Gunmen Kidnap Archbishop, Five Other Anambra Clerics

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have reportedly abducted Archbishop Uka Uka Osim of the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star.

Naija News learnt that the cleric, his wife, Anne Osim and son, Roland Uka Osim, and three other clerics from the ministry were abducted on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, in Abia State while travelling to Awka, the capital of Anambra State.

They were reportedly on evangelical duties when they were ambushed by the armed men. The other three priests also kidnapped were identified as Azuka Ochu, Moses Okafor and Anderson Akwazie.

The kidnapping incident was confirmed to journalists by the administrator of the spiritual organisation in Abia State, BCS, Bishop Denis Onuoha.

He said four days later, the abductors had not reached out to anybody.

“We are very worried, but we are assured that the Almighty Father, whom they worship and work for with total devotion, will help them out,” Bishop Onuoha told reporters.

The cleric urged security agencies to assist and rescue the clergymen, stating that the church has embarked on deep prayers, believing that the Archbishop and his brethren will be rescued unhurt.

Naija News understands that police authorities in both Anambra and Abia States are yet to react to the incident.