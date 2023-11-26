Local Refineries To Begin Production Soon, Fuel Price To Decrease – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has once more suggested that several local refineries are poised to commence the production of petroleum products.

It’s worth remembering that shortly after assuming office, the President announced that the Port Harcourt refinery would recommence operations by December 2023.

During the 11th Convocation ceremony of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike (MOUAU) over the weekend, the President hinted that the exorbitant fuel price would decrease when the local refineries become operational.

“Very soon, some of our local refineries will start production, and the current exorbitant prices of fuel energy will be greatly reduced,” he said.

The President, who was represented by the Executive Secretary of the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria, Professor Garba Sharubutu, acknowledged the prevailing economic hardship in the country but assured that it would soon subside.

He appealed for patience and continued support of Nigerians for his administration as efforts were made to address the challenges in the country.

“Bear with us and remain resolutely in support of this administration as we would leave no stone unturned in reversing the severe hardships that our people are currently passing through.

“Part of the supplementary budget that the Parliament has approved will be applied to bring interventions at critical segments of the agricultural sector.

“The burden of insecurity is clearly a major challenge in Nigeria, but I assure you that in no distant time, it will become history.”

The President tasked universities of Agriculture in the country to rise to food scarcity challenges.

“As a nation, we are looking up to the Universities to innovatively drive the transformation of our Agricultural sector to achieve food security and the Sustainable Development Goals.”

He promised that his administration would continue to provide the needed support to specialized universities and agric-related institutions to fulfil their mandate.

The President urged private organizations to collaborate with Universities of Agriculture, fostering partnerships and linkages to enhance agricultural research findings with a mutually beneficial goal.

President Tinubu acknowledged Nigeria’s myriad challenges but emphasized his dedicated efforts to address and resolve them.

“This administration is aware of the myriad of socio-economic and political problems that the citizens of our nation are passing through. We are, however, determined to find a lasting solution to the tough times”, Tinubu said.

“Our policy instruments are currently being fine-tuned with the view to dealing firmly with the causes and not the symptoms of the problems.

Tinubu extended his best wishes to the graduands and encouraged them to “help fast-track the rapid development of our country.”

He assured of his government’s continued support in providing and improving infrastructure in tertiary institutions.

Meanwhile, a total of 8,369 graduates witnessed the conferral of degrees, with 121 achieving first-class honours and 1,941 attaining second-class upper division.

Within the cohort, 3,063 graduands earned Second Class Lower Division, 1,121 secured Third Class, and six obtained Passes.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Maduebibisi Ofo Iwe, presented additional statistics for the graduating students, including 6,917 Bachelor’s degrees, 159 Post Graduate Diplomas, 802 Master’s degrees, and 491 Doctorate degrees.

He reaffirmed the university’s commitment to fulfilling its core mandate, highlighting the noteworthy contributions of its products and staff in research and job creation.

In his valedictory speech, the Best Graduating student, Ikechukwu Nicholas Chukwuka (majoring in Computer Engineering), expressed gratitude to God for the grace to emerge as the best overall.

Chukwuka, who achieved a remarkable 4.90 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA), revealed that although he initially aspired to study Law, his passion for Computer Engineering led to a change of heart.

The former Minister for Education, Professor Ihechukwu Madubuike, presided over the pre-convocation lecture. Professor Joseph Ahaneku, the former Vice Chancellor of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, delivered the lecture.