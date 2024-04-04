2024 Hajj: NAHCON Alerts Intending Pilgrims Of Scammers Requesting Extra Fares

Advertisement

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has cautioned prospective pilgrims for Hajj 2024 against making additional payments to anyone.

The Commission’s Assistant Director of Public Affairs, Hajiya Fatima Sanda Usara, warned that anyone requesting extra Hajj fees should be treated as a scammer.

She said, “The Commission has not requested pilgrims to pay any additional administrative charges beyond the stated amount, and anyone that makes such a request on our behalf is violating the role and responsibility of NAHCON as the regulatory body.

“Collection of any extra charges are not authorized. Any pilgrim asked to pay extra charges should forward the name of the person making the request and location, along with evidence of the request or payment, to the security and the Commission.

“Such kinds of documents should be forwarded to this number on WhatsApp: 09071800007, and this guideline should adhere to official announcements from NAHCON, which are published on our website. Stay alert and protect yourselves.”

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has reportedly disbursed N90 billion to subsidize the 2024 pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Sources within the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) revealed this information to Daily Trust on Thursday, March 28.

According to NAHCON sources, if not for the intervention, intending pilgrims would have faced an additional cost of at least N3.5 million on top of the initial fare, which was set at N4.9 million.