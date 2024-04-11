A Luminous Star In Nigeria Politics – Tinubu Mourns Ogbonnaya Onu

Advertisement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has extended his deepest condolences to the Onu family over the passing of Chief Ogbonnaya Onu, a former Minister of Science and Technology.

Naija News reports that chief Onu passed away on Thursday at the age of 72 in an Abuja hospital following an undisclosed illness.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu described the former Abia State governor as a luminous star in Nigeria’s political firmament.

Onu was the first civilian governor of Abia State; former minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, a principal draughtsman in the founding of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and a valiant partner in the victory of the party in the 2015 elections.

Ngelale noted: “Most importantly, the President celebrates the life of an accomplished scholar, first-class engineer; a man of proven integrity; defiant to indiscipline, but ever yielding to the highest standards of rectitude.

“President Tinubu affirms that Chief Onu epitomizes Nigeria in concord; in wholeness, as the late statesman believed in and defended Nigeria’s unity, advocated peace, and promoted fellowship across the Niger.

“The President also condoles with the friends and associates of Chief Onu, Ebonyi and Abia State Governments, and all Nigerians grieving this gaping loss.

“President Tinubu prays to God Almighty to grant repose to the gentle soul of this great leader.”