Peter Obi Reacts To Death Of Buhari’s Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has described the death of a former Minister of Science and Technology under the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Ogbonnaya Onu, as a huge loss to the nation.

Naija News reported that Onu, the first civilian Governor of Abia State, passed away this morning in an Abuja hospital.

According to a source close to the deceased, the former governor died after a brief illness in an undisclosed hospital in Nigeria.

In a statement via X on Thursday, Peter Obi expressed sadness over Onu’s demise while commending his contribution to the country’s educational growth.

The former Governor of Anambra State noted that the deceased was committed to the development of the nation and courageously advocated for equity and good governance.

The statement read, “It is with deep sadness that I received the reports of the death of my dear elder brother; the first civilian governor of Abia State and former minister of science, technology and innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu. Dr Onu was a gentleman par excellence, a patriotic and detribalised Nigerian who served the nation in different capacities. His contributions to our educational growth as a lecturer and author remain commendable.

“Dr Onu was a leader who stood for peace and progress of the nation. He pursued justice and courageously stood up for equity and good governance. He was committed to the development of the nation. As one who understood the critical need to move our nation from consumption to production, he pursued many initiatives to boost local production for the development of the nation. His death is, undoubtedly, a huge loss to the nation.

“May God console his family, and all of us who mourn him, and grant us the fortitude to bear his sad irreplaceable loss. May God grant him eternal rest.”