List Of Prominent Nigerians Who Died During Eid-El-Fitr Celebration

The 2024 Eid-el-Fitr celebration in Nigeria was a mix of happy celebration and sorrow due to some tragic losses during the holidays.

On Wednesday, April 10, hundreds of Muslim worshippers in Nigeria gathered to hold prayers for Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of Ramadan.

Muslims around the world celebrate the holiday following the month-long period of fasting, which is scheduled each year according to the lunar calendar.

In this article, Naija News lists some prominent people whose deaths threw many Nigerians into mourning.

1. Junior Pope and four other Nollywood crew

Talented Nollywood actor, John Paul Odonwodo, better known as Junior Pope, died on Wednesday, April 10, along with four other crew members.

Junior Pope and the crew were riding on a boat leaving the movie location when they were involved in an accident in the Anam River in Anambra State.

A few hours after the demise of Junior Pope made rounds online, the actor was reportedly taken to a mortuary without a doctor’s assessment, where it was found that he was not dead.

Instead of taking the deceased to the hospital, he was reportedly taken to a shrine for certain sacrifice before being admitted to a hospital.

However, the president of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas Ejezie, confirmed Junior Pope’s death in the early hours of Thursday, April 11.

2. Osolo Of Isolo Dies After Eid Prayers

The Paramount ruler of Isolo in Lagos State, Osolo of Isolo Land, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Kabiru Alani Agbabiaka, also died on Wednesday, shortly after observing the Eid prayers.

Oba Agbabiaka died at the age of 64, three months before the celebration of his 20th coronation anniversary.

3. Ex-Kogi Gov, Ibrahim Idris’ Son Dies After Eid Prayers

Muhammed Idris, the son of former Kogi governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, died on Wednesday, April 10.

The deceased tragically passed away in his Abuja home just after returning from Eid prayers this morning, marking a sorrowful end to the Ramadan celebration for the family.

4. Buhari’s Ex-Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu

A former Minister of Science and Technology under the administration of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, Ogbonnaya Onu, died on Thursday, April 11.

Onu, who is the first civilian Governor of Abia State, passed on this morning in an Abuja hospital.

The former governor reportedly died after a brief illness in an undisclosed hospital in Nigeria.