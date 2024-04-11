How Buhari Reacted To Death Of Former Minister, Ogbonnaya Onu

Advertisement

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to the death of the ex-Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Ogbonnaya Onu.

Naija News reported that Onu, the first civilian Governor of Abia State, passed away on Thursday morning in an Abuja hospital at the age of 72.

According to a source close to the deceased, the former governor died after a brief illness in an undisclosed hospital in Nigeria.

Reacting to the demise, Buhari, in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, described Onu as “one of Nigeria’s most outstanding scientific minds and intellectuals.”

Buhari extended his condolences to the family of the former chairman of the All Nigeria Peoples Party, whom he described as a notable politician.

The statement read, “Buhari mourns intellectual giant Ogbonnaya Onu.

“He was an intellectual giant.

“My heart goes out to his family, the government and people of Abia State and the country at large.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

Meanwhile, Buhari has urged Nigerians to support the country’s leaders at this crucial juncture of the nation’s democracy.

Speaking to journalists in Daura, shortly after observing the Eid prayer on Wednesday, Buhari congratulated fellow Muslims on the successful completion of the 30-day Ramadan fasting and the performance of the Eid.

He urged all citizens to support the leaders from the local government level to the highest at the centre in their efforts to transform the development landscape of the nation.