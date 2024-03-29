Tinubu-Led Government Subsidises Hajj Fares With N90 Billion

Advertisement

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration has reportedly disbursed N90 billion to subsidize the 2024 pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Sources within the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) revealed this information to Daily Trust on Thursday, March 28.

According to NAHCON sources, if not for the intervention, intending pilgrims would have faced an additional cost of at least N3.5 million on top of the initial fare, which was set at N4.9 million.

Recall that President Tinubu promised to support Nigerians planning to embark on the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage exercise.

The President gave the hint when he met with a delegation from the Global Tijaniyya Movement, led by Khalifa Muhammad Mahe Niass, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

A source from the presidency confirmed on Thursday that the federal government provided significant financial support for this year’s hajj exercise.

He said, “Of course, the federal government has offered support for the pilgrims because the pilgrims have been lamenting.”

Furthermore, NAHCON had also contacted state governors, appealing to them to subsidize the hajj fare for intending pilgrims within their respective states.

Naija News gathered that several states have taken steps to support intending pilgrims for the Hajj pilgrimage.

In Kebbi State, Governor Nasir Idris has given the go-ahead to cover the additional N1.9 million increase in Hajj fare for pilgrims. The governor’s directive ensures that over 4,875 pilgrims from the state can embark on this year’s Hajj journey to Saudi Arabia.

In Kogi State, the government under Governor Ahmed Ododo has allocated over N800 million to secure clearance for 460 intending pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah. The Kogi State Hajj Commission facilitated full payment through its participation in the Hajj Savings Scheme organized by NAHCON.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has subsidized the Hajj fare with a sum of N1.4 billion, providing a subsidy of N500,000 for each intending pilgrim from the state. The Kano State Pilgrims Welfare Board Director General, Alhaji Lamin Dan Baffa, revealed that the state government will cover the expenses for 2,096 registered pilgrims, reducing their payment from N1.9 million to N1.4 million.

In Osun State, Governor Nurudeen Adeleke has pledged full support to ensure a smooth Hajj operation for pilgrims from the state. Governor Adeleke reaffirmed this commitment during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Osun State Hajj Camp in Osogbo, expressing determination to provide assistance akin to divine support received.