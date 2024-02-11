Tinubu Promises Support For 2024 Hajj Pilgrimage

President Bola Tinubu, on Sunday, promised to give support to Nigerians planning to embark on the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage exercise.

The President gave the hint when he met with a delegation from the Global Tijaniyya Movement, led by Khalifa Muhammad Mahe Niass, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

During the meeting, President Tinubu emphasized the importance of synergy between spiritual leaders and political leaders in the task of nation-building.

The president also told the delegation that his administration will support plans and efforts to give ease and succour to Hajj pilgrims.

Naija News recalls President Tinubu had in January, granted approval to three airlines to serve as exclusive carriers for the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage.

The Assistant Director of Public Affairs at the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Fatima Sanda-Usara, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

Sanda-Usara stated that the airlines approved by the President included Air Peace Ltd., FlyNas and Max Air.

She said Air Peace would transport intending pilgrims from Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Kwara, Ondo, Rivers states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), while FlyNas will transport intending pilgrims from Borno, Lagos, Osun, Ogun, Niger, Sokoto, Kebbi, Yobe and Zamfara states.

She added that Max Air, with the highest allocation, will be responsible for moving pilgrims from Bauchi, Benue, Kano, Katsina, Kogi, Nasarawa, Adamawa, Oyo, Taraba, Kaduna, Armed Forces, Gombe, Jigawa and Plateau states.

Sanda-Usara also disclosed that three other air cargo companies, Cargo Zeal Technologies Ltd., Nahco Aviance and Qualla Investment Ltd, have been approved to airfreight pilgrims’ excess luggage.

She said that the approval reinforces the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring a seamless and secure pilgrimage experience for Nigerian intending pilgrims.