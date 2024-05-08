Tinubu To Commission Funtua Inland Dry Port Hours After Return To Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu is set to commission the Funtua Inland Dry Port in Katsina State on Thursday, May 9.

The project inauguration is set to hold hours after President Tinubu returned to Nigeria in the early hours of Wednesday following two weeks of overseas journey.

The Assistant Director, Public Relations Unit, Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Rebecca Adamu, who gave the update on the project, said the inauguration would be conducted at Funtua IDP Project Site, Katsina, at 11: 00 a.m.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday, Adamu described the sea port as one of the pivotal projects to showcase the NSC commitments to facilitating trade in the country.

“Establishment of inland dry port will bring shipping and port services closer to the importers and exporters at the hinterland,

“It will decongest the seaports, create job opportunities, improve and accrue huge revenue to the government, among others.

“It is also in line with the performance bond signed by the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola.

“It is worthy to note that, this initiative is part of NSC’ Key Performance Indicator (KPI), to deliver the Funtua Inland Dry Port Project before the end of the 1st Quarter, 2024,’’ she said.

Adamu recalled that in Feb. 2023, former President Muhammadu Buhari, declared Funtua IDP as a port of origin and destination to pave the way for importers and exporters to officially consign their cargoes from Funtua to any part of the world.

She said the Funtua IDP was the third port to be inaugurated by the Federal Government in recent time.

Adamu said that the Federal Government had also inaugurated the Dala Inland Dry Port in 2023 and the Kaduna Inland Dry Port in 2018.