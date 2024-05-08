BREAKING: President Tinubu Returns To Abuja From Foreign Trips

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja after his trips to the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia.

The Nigerian leader arrived at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja on Wednesday morning.

President Tinubu was received at the airport by ministers, senior government officials and security heads.

Naija News recalls the President was in the Netherlands at the invitation of the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte.

While in the Netherlands, President Tinubu engaged in high-level discussions with the Prime Minister, as well as held separate meetings with His Royal Majesty, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Kingdom.

While in the Netherlands, Tinubu also participated in the Nigerian-Dutch Business and Investment Forum which brought together heads of conglomerates and organizations in both countries to explore opportunities for collaboration and partnerships, especially in agriculture and water management towards innovative solutions for sustainable farming practices.

After his official visit to the Netherlands, the President proceeded to attend a special World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting held from April 28-29 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

At the meeting, which focuses on Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development, President Tinubu and his entourage used the opportunity of the gathering of over 1,000 leaders from business, government, and academia to engage in discussions in furtherance of his Renewed Hope Agenda for the country.

However, after his attendance at the meeting, President Tinubu departed Saudi Arabia and was expected to return to Nigeria but that didn’t occur, sparking various reactions regarding his whereabouts.

Following the outrage, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed that the Nigerian leader is currently in Europe.

Onanuga also confirmed in a post on Tuesday that President Tinubu will return to Nigeria today, Wednesday, 8th May.