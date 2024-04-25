President Tinubu Meets Netherlands Prime Minister Mark, Rutte (Photos)

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, met with the Kingdom of Netherlands Prime Minister, Mark Rutte.

Naija News reports that the President held high-level discussions with the Prime Minister at the Catshuis, Andrian.

President Tinubu and entourage were earlier warmly received by Rutte the official residence of the Prime Minister of the Netherlands for a working lunch.

The Nigerian President is set to hold separate meetings with His Royal Majesty, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Kingdom.

President Tinubu had earlier participated in the Nigerian-Dutch Business and Investment Forum that will bring together heads of conglomerates and organizations in both countries to explore opportunities for collaboration and partnerships, especially in agriculture and water management towards innovative solutions for sustainable farming practices.

Forging Economic Partnerships, President Tinubu’s visit to the Netherlands sheds light on the booming trade relations between Nigeria and the Netherlands, with key exports ranging from refined petroleum to cocoa beans.

The Nigerian leader also had extensive discussions with the Dutch officials on port management operations for which they have world-renowned expertise.