Full List Of Countries Tinubu Has Visited Since Assumption Of Office

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, returned from his trip abroad after days of speculations over his whereabouts.

Naija News reports that the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced the development in a post on his X handle.

Onanuga wrote, “Welcome Home Mr President!”

The President, since his assumption of office in May 2023, has traveled to several countries as part of his diplomatic and economic engagements.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of his international visits:

1. France: President Tinubu’s first trip abroad was to Paris, France, for the New Global Financing Pact Summit held in June 2023. This visit focused on discussing Nigeria’s economic growth with global leaders.

2. United Kingdom: Shortly after the summit in France, President Tinubu visited London to meet with his predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari. This meeting occurred in late June 2023.

3. Guinea Bissau: In July 2023, President Tinubu attended the 63rd Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government in Guinea Bissau. During this visit, he was unanimously elected as the chairman of ECOWAS.

4. Kenya: President Tinubu traveled to Kenya in mid-July 2023 to participate in his first African Union (AU) gathering as the Nigerian President.

5. Benin Republic: In early August 2023, he visited the Benin Republic for the country’s 63rd independence anniversary celebrations, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations.

6. India: In early September 2023, President Tinubu attended the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, where he secured significant investment commitments for Nigeria.

So far, he has visited Paris, France (thrice); London, the United Kingdom (twice); Bissau, Guinea-Bissau (twice); Nairobi, Kenya; Porto Norvo, Benin Republic; New Delhi, India; Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates; New York, the United States of America; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (twice); Berlin, Germany; Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Dakar, Senegal; Doha, Qatar; and The Hague, The Netherlands.