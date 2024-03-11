Tinubu To Inaugurate Aviation, Agric Projects In Minna

President Bola Tinubu is set to inaugurate the renamed Minna International Airport, alongside an agro-processing area and agricultural tools, on Monday.

The governor of Niger, Umar Bago, renamed the airport to Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Airport, Minna, on Friday.

Naija News understands that former military Head of State Ibrahim Babangida inaugurated the airport on June 20, 1990.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), about 2,000 hectares are allocated for the agro-processing zone project, with half for drip irrigation and greenhouses and the other half for processing dairy products.

During the visit, Tinubu is expected to meet with the two former Heads of state, Ibrahim Babangida and Abdulsalami Abubakar.

The governor of Niger said, “Niger State sells an average of half a million cattle to Nigerians and people outside Nigeria daily.

“We don’t need to transport these cattle by road. You can take the frozen meat from the airport anywhere, and it will create employment, enhance value chain.

“We are constructing about 140 kilometres of water irrigation channels to this place from Shiroro Dam.

“This project is an ambitious 50-year programme, but the first phase will be finished in the next few years.

“We are bringing in 80 megawatts of power to this airport.”