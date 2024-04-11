Nigeria Will Bounce Back – Ex-Military Head Of State, Abdulsalami Declares

Advertisement

A former military head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd.), has expressed optimism that Nigeria will recover and regain its standing among other nations.

Abdulsalami urged Nigerians to remain unwavering in their commitment to the progress of the country.

Naija News understands that the former country head made this call during an interview with journalists after the Eid prayers on Wednesday to mark the end of Ramadan fast in Minna, the capital of Niger state.

He further urged Nigerians, particularly the Muslim community, to embrace the principles of Islam by supporting one another regardless of their ethnic, regional, or religious backgrounds in order to alleviate the difficulties faced by the nation.

General Abdulsalami, according to Tribune, stressed that Nigeria had enjoyed a period of relative peace during the recently concluded Ramadan fast, and he appealed for this spirit to be maintained in order to establish lasting peace throughout the country.

In a distinct statement, the Head of Service in Niger State, Engineer Salisu Abubakar, stressed the importance of Muslims embracing the teachings and values of the month and applying the lessons learned.

He called upon the people of Niger to pray fervently for divine intervention in overcoming the challenges faced by the state, Nigeria, and the world.

On his part, a former Governor of Niger State, Dr. Mua’zu Babangida Aliyu, warned Muslims against participating in criminal activities such as armed robbery, cattle rustling, and kidnapping, emphasizing that such actions contradict the true principles of Islam.

During his sermon following the Eid-El-Fitr prayer, the Chief Imam of Minna Central Mosque, Malam Ibrahim Isa Fari, highlighted the obligation of affluent Muslims to assist the less fortunate in alleviating their suffering.