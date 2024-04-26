Bandits Kidnap Assistant Controller Of Prisons In Niger State

Bandits have abducted an Assistant Controller of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Abdulrahman Ibrahim Gelele, in Niger State.

Naija News learned that Gelele, who was attached to the Niger State command of the service, was kidnapped along Minna-Ilorin Road on April 17, 2024.

It was gathered that the abductors made initial contact with both his family and the NCS command in Minna but later cut off communications.

In a statement on Friday issued by the spokesperson for the Niger State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS), Rabiu Mohammed Shuaibu, confirmed that Gelele was kidnapped.

The statement said the NCS Comptroller in Niger State, Mohammed Isa, solicit Nigerians’ prayers for his safe release and freedom from captivity.

The statement added, “On behalf of the officers and men of the command, we solicit your prayers for his safe release and freedom from captivity please.”

Military Commander Shot Dead In Katsina

A military commander of an army camp located at Sabon Garin Dan’Ali, in Danmusa local government area of Katsina state, on Thursday evening was reportedly killed in an ambush.

Sources who spoke with Daily Trust revealed that the remains of the deceased was deposited at a hospital in Katsina.

Reliable sources noted that the commander, (name withheld), was ambushed at Malali village in Kankara local government area, where he was called to provide reinforcement to repel an attack on the village.