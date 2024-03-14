Tinubu Okays Relocation Of NACA To Health And Social Welfare Ministry

President BolaAhmed Tinubu has approved the relocation of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement by Ajuri Ngelale, President Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

NACA was previously domiciled in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The relocation of NACA to the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare is to foster synergy and enhance collaboration in pursuit of the nation’s goal to achieve the 95-95-95 pathway for ending the AIDS epidemic.

“In line with his topmost priority of manifesting the Renewed Hope Agenda of his administration across sectors, the President is determined to consistently harmonize institutions within and between the different sectors in the country, ensuring improved coordination and synergy among agencies for efficient and qualitative service delivery to all Nigerians,” the statement added.

Tinubu had earlier given his approval for the appointment of Temitope Ilori as the new Director General of the National Agency For The Control of AIDS (NACA).

Naija News understands that Ilori’s first four years in office as the agency’s Director General were scheduled to commence on February 22, 2024.

NACA Head of Public Relations and Protocol, Toyin Aderibigbe, confirmed her appointment in a press release on Thursday, stating that Ilori succeeded Dr. Gambo Aliyu, who served as the DG from June 2019 until February 2024.

Prior to her appointment, Dr Ilori held positions as a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Community Medicine at the University of Ibadan and as a Consultant Family Physician at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.