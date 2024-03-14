Tinubu Appoints Temitope Ilori As NACA DG

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has given his approval for the appointment of Temitope Ilori as the new Director General of the National Agency For The Control of AIDS (NACA).

Naija News understands that Ilori’s first four years in office as the agency’s Director General were scheduled to commence on February 22, 2024.

NACA Head of Public Relations and Protocol, Toyin Aderibigbe, confirmed her appointment in a press release on Thursday, stating that Ilori succeeded Dr. Gambo Aliyu, who served as the DG from June 2019 until February 2024.

Prior to her appointment, Dr Ilori held positions as a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Community Medicine at the University of Ibadan and as a Consultant Family Physician at the University College Hospital, Ibadan.

“Dr Ilori obtained her MBBS degree from the University of Ibadan and completed her residency training at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Nigeria. In April 2012, she was named the best graduating Fellow of the Faculty of Family Medicine, West African College of Physicians, and won the A.O. Senbanjo Prize. She is also an Associate Fellow of the National Postgraduate Medical College of Nigeria.

“Dr Ilori has a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science Degree in Human Nutrition and Dietetics from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria. She is a PhD Fellow at the Department of Family Medicine and Primary Care, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Witwatersrand, South Africa, sponsored by the Consortium for Advanced Research Training in Africa. Her areas of research interest include Primary Care, Immunization, Public Health Nutrition, Non-Communicable Diseases, and Women’s and Child’s Health. She is a prolific researcher who has co-authored over 30 publications in peer-reviewed scientific journals.

"She has been involved in policy formulation and strategic development. She was a Commissioner for Health, Osun State, Nigeria from 2011 to 2014 and Chairperson, Osun State Agency on Control of HIV/AIDS, and Osun State Technical Working Group on Immunization," Aderibigbe noted in the statement.