Even If Jonathan Had Defeated Buhari In 2014 Election, Nigeria Would Still Lose – Sule Lamido

A former governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido has said that former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari were pursuing their personal interest when they contested the 2014 presidential election.

He explained that it did not matter who won the election, because the two major candidates would have made no difference in the helm of power.

Lamido stated this during an interview with Daily Trust on Sunday.

The former Minister of Foreign Affairs disclosed that Nigerians lost faith in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership because some internal arrangement were breached.

According to him, “Before 2014, I had said that in the election coming in 2014 that whoever wins, Nigeria will lose. I said so because some internal arrangements in the party was breached, and the people, kind of, lost confidence in the party based on that breach.

“Meanwhile, those in APC were campaigning on hate, division, malice, so it means the two candidates at that time were only running for themselves, Nigeria was left behind. The election in 2014 was between Jonathan and Buhari for their personal ambition and interest, not for the country.

“All along, Nigerians believed in us. In whatever we do, we put Nigeria first; let her lead and then pursue your interest from Nigeria.

“From 2014, it has been the interest leading and Nigeria following behind. That was why when Buhari won, every Nigerian lost because he was not there for Nigeria.“