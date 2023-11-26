‘Ondo Deputy Governor Signs Undertaking As Tinubu Blocks Moves To Remove Akeredolu As Governor’

President Bola Tinubu has stepped in to settle the prolonged political dispute in Ondo State.

During a weekend meeting, he instructed that the existing leadership structure should remain unchanged.

Following President Tinubu’s decision, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu will continue in his role, and Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa will also retain his office, despite previous opposition from Akeredolu’s supporters.

The directive states that Deputy Governor Aiyedatiwa’s retention is conditional upon his commitment to maintaining peace in the state.

He is expected to sign a pledge of good behaviour, and the President has reportedly appointed three individuals to oversee his actions and report back.

The resolution followed a lengthy, private meeting held by President Tinubu with the involved parties at Aso Rock Villa, lasting over six hours.

Sources who spoke with Vanguard revealed that the President’s directive was to keep the current state of affairs as it is.

One of the sources said, “The President frowned at the move to declare Aiyedatiwa as acting governor and warned that such must never happen in the state.

“President Tinubu directed that the deputy governor should go and resume work as deputy governor and not as acting governor.

“He also directed that the State Executive Council should remain intact; ditto for the party exco, contrary to threats.

“The President went further to ask Aiyedatiwa to do a letter of undertaking and maintain peace in the state.

“Mr. President also appointed the SSG, Princess Oladunni, Party Chairman, Adetimehin and the Speaker of the House, Oladiji to monitor and report the deputy governor if he deviated from the resolution reached at the meeting.”