Governor Ahmed Aliyu Orders Renovation Of Shehu Shagari’s Fire-Damaged Home

Sokoto State Governor, Dr. Ahmed Aliyu, has issued a directive for the complete renovation of former President Shehu Shagari’s first residence, which was severely damaged by a recent fire.

After personally visiting and assessing the fire-ravaged residence on Saturday, Governor Ahmed Aliyu described the incident as both catastrophic and unfortunate.

He emphasized the historical importance of the house, not only to Sokoto State but to the nation as well.

Aliyu said, “To us, this house is of great historical importance being the first residence of the former Nigeria’s first democratically-elected President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari.

“Its like a historical monument to the upcoming generation, therefore, we’ll renovate this house.”

While commiserating with the family of the late President over the inferno, Aliyu prayed Almighty Allah to prevent the recurrence of the disaster.

The governor was taken round the affected portion of the burnt house by some of the family members of the former President.

Accompanying the governor on the visit were the APC leader in the State, Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Speaker, Sokoto State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Tukur Bala Bodinga, his Deputy, Kabiru Kware, State APC Chairmam, Isa Saddiq Achida, Secretary to the State Government, Muhammad Bello Sifawa, members of the State Executive Council, Special Advisers and Special Assistants, among others.