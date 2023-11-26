Heavy Gunshots As Coup Looms In Sierra Leone

There is ongoing tension in Sierra Leone following an attempted Coup.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed there was a heavy gunshot in Cockrill Barracks on Sunday morning.

Following the frightening situation currently in Freetown, the Sierra Leone Government has slammed a curfew until further notice.

The government also reassured the people of their safety saying the state security forces are in control of the event.

A statement signed and released on Sunday morning by the Minister of Information and Civic Education in the Republic of Sierra Leone, Chernor A. Bah, reads: “Security Update and Nationwide Curfew Announcement.

"In the early hours of Sunday, November 26th 2023, some unidentified individuals attempted to break into the military armoury at Wilberforce barracks. They have all been rebuffed. "The public is assured that the government and our state security forces are in control. "To enable the security forces to continue the process of apprehending the suspects, a nationwide curfew is declared with immediate effect across the country. We strongly advise citizens to stay indoors. "Please follow the official Ministry of Information and Civic Education channels and our official handles for accurate information and updates on the situation." Watch a video clip below as shared by popular security expert, Makama Zagazola. Attempted Coup in Sierra Leone as heavy gunshot in Cockrill Barracks. Due to the ugly situation currently in Freetown, Sierra Leone Government has slammed a curfew until further notice. pic.twitter.com/uTmZyxrTVm — Zagazola (@ZagazOlaMakama) November 26, 2023