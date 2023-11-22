Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 22nd November, 2023

Good morning, Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 22nd November, 2023.

The Lagos State House of Assembly has received a letter from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu seeking the screening and confirmation of six new nominees for cabinet positions.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Eromosele Ebhomele.

At a sitting presided over by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, the Clerk of the House, Barr. Olalekan Onafeko read the letter before the lawmakers, quoting the governor as seeking the confirmation of a commissioner-nominee and five nominees in the position of special advisers.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari says he has been living peacefully since he left office.

The former president made the disclosure in a recent interview, which was aired on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Monday night.

Buhari said he had been living in peace months after his administration because he did not have companies or gave himself large land areas in Abuja while in office.

The speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Moses Thomas Sule, and the deputy speaker, Hon. Gwottaon Fom, have resigned from their positions.

The latest development comes a few days after the Appeal Court in Abuja sacked the state Governor, Caleb Mutfwang and some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the state assembly.

Following the resignation of Sule, the member representing Pankshin North, Gabriel Dawang, has been elected as the new speaker, while Timothy Dantong, representing the Riyom constituency, is now the new deputy speaker of the Assembly.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revealed what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu told him about the official residence of the Vice President of Nigeria.

Wike, who spoke during his inspection of the long-abandoned project within the Three Arms Zone on Tuesday, said President Tinubu had instructed him to finalize all abandoned projects in FCT as part of his Renewed Hope Agenda, including the official resident of the VP.

The FCT Minister expressed his unwavering commitment to providing the necessary funds to complete the neglected projects, urging the contractor to ensure completion by May next year.

The Ondo state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has clarified allegations that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu spent N7.3 billion for contingency between July and September 2023 without the approval of the State House of Assembly.

Naija News reports that an online publication alleged that Akeredolu approved the money while he was on medical vacation in Germany for three months.

However, the Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, in a statement via the Party’s X handle on Tuesday, said there is a need to clarify the report and transparency on the fund, stressing the money was the cumulative amount of palliative the state received from the federal government.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has cleared the air on the controversy surrounding the expenditure made by his administration.

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in Lagos State, Funsho Doherty, had raised questions about the budgetary procurement made by the Lagos government.

In an open letter to the state government, Doherty had asked the government to explain the outrageous and controversial expenses observed on the state’s procurement portal.

Reacting to the development, Governor Sanwo-Olu said the controversy generated by the letter was unnecessary, stressing that the State had nothing to hide in its public expenditure.

The governor stated this on Tuesday, November 21, at the Commissioning of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) Building, PWD Ikeja.

The Lagos State Government has justified its reason for buying a brand new Lexus LX 600 bulletproof Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) worth N440 million for the office of the Chief of Staff to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The 2023 governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Congress (ADC) in Lagos State, Funso Doherty, had raised questions about the budgetary procurement for ₦440 million SUV for the office of the Chief Staff.

In an open letter to the state government, Doherty stated that the amount awarded for the procurement of the vehicle was excessive and out of sync with the country’s economic reality.

He also asked the government to explain other outrageous and controversial expenses observed on the state’s procurement portal.

Responding in an interview on Arise News on Tuesday, the Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Opeyemi George, said the vehicle is for the office of the Chief of Staff and not for his personal use.

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has voiced dissatisfaction over the non-release of the certified true copy (CTC) of the Kano gubernatorial ruling delivered by the Court of Appeal.

The decision of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that sacked Governor Abba Yusuf was upheld on Friday by the Abuja-based Court of Appeals.

Recall that Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was proclaimed the state’s legitimately elected governor by the tribunal, which dismissed Yusuf from office.

Yusuf called the rulings from the tribunal and court of appeals a “miscarriage of justice” and said he had instructed his attorneys to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has approved the posting of 94 Federal High Court Justices nationwide.

Justice Tosho made this known in a notice of posting on Tuesday, saying the redeployment followed the appointments of 23 new judges for the court.

In the notice obtained by SaharaReporters, the chief judge asked all the judges affected by the posting to report to their new post before January 8, 2024.

The 10th Senate, led by Godswill Akpabio, has confirmed the appointment of Chukwuemeka Agbasi as the Managing Director of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

Lawmakers confirmed Agbasi on Tuesday after the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on FERMA at the Committee of the Whole.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hussaini Uba, while presenting the report, urged the Senate to consider President Tinubu’s request for the nominee’s confirmation in accordance with Section 2(1)(2) of the FERMA Act 2002.

The Senate also confirmed the appointment of nine other persons as members of the Board of FERMA.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.