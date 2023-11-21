Plateau Assembly Speaker, Deputy Resign Days After Appeal Court Sacked Governor Mutfwang

The speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Moses Thomas Sule, and the deputy speaker, Hon. Gwottaon Fom, have resigned from their positions.

Naija News reports that the latest development comes a few days after the Appeal Court in Abuja sacked the state Governor, Caleb Mutfwang and some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers in the state assembly.

Following the resignation of Sule, the member representing Pankshin North, Gabriel Dawang, has been elected as the new speaker, while Timothy Dantong, representing the Riyom constituency, is now the new deputy speaker of the Assembly.

