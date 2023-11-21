Why I’ve Been Living In Peace Since I Left Office – Buhari

Former President Muhammadu Buhari says he has been living peacefully since he left office.

The former president made the disclosure in a recent interview, which was aired on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Monday night.

Buhari said he had been living in peace months after his administration because he did not have companies or gave himself large land areas in Abuja while in office.

He said: “I have been living in peace for about six months.

“I didn’t compete with some Nigerians, having been in power to have companies, give myself large land areas in Abuja to favour people; that is why I am living in peace.

“Because Nigerians have their way of knowing and think they will wait for a day to harass those they think have cheated them.”

When asked how his life has been after leaving the Presidential Villa, the former president said he had returned to his farm, which is also a means of exercise for him.

He said: “I looked for it and I thank God I got it. I came back to my birthplace, and now I go to the farm. I go round the farm.

“I see animals and my stores. There’s a big market on the border…so I’ve programmed myself so nicely. I wake up when I like and I come out when I like.”