Senate Confirms Agbasi As FERMA MD

The 10th Senate led by Godswill Akpabio, has confirmed the appointment of Chukwuemeka Agbasi as the Managing Director of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

Agbasi was confirmed by lawmakers, on Tuesday, after the adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on FERMA at the Committee of the Whole.

The Chairman of the Committee, Hussaini Uba, while presenting the report, urged the Senate to consider the request of President Tinubu for the confirmation of the nominee in accordance with Section 2(1)(2) of the FERMA Act 2002.

The Senate also confirmed the appointment of nine other persons as members of the Board of FERMA.

Those confirmed included Mr Ibi Manasseh, Dr Kenneth Ugbala, Sen.Timothy Aduda, Mr Babatunde Daramola, Mr Preye Oseke, Mr Aminu Papa, Mr Abubakar Bappa, Mr Shehu Mohammed, and Mr Yusuf Othmam.