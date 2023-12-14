N’Assembly Calls For Enhanced Budgetary Allocations To FERMA

The National Assembly has expressed concern over the inadequate funding of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and has recommended an increase in budgetary allocations to enhance road infrastructure.

In a statement released in Abuja on Thursday, the Director of Communications and Public Relations for the agency, Maryam Sanusi, quoted Senator Hussaini Uba, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on FERMA.

Uba addressed a joint session of the Senate and House Committees on FERMA during the presentation of the FERMA 2023 Performance/2024 Budget Defence.

Senator Uba pointed out that FERMA cannot meet public expectations of ensuring all roads are in good condition and safe for users due to the insufficient annual budgetary allocation. The allocated funds fall significantly short of what is required for FERMA to fulfil its mandate of maintaining federal roads nationwide.

He emphasized the dire state of federal roads across the country, highlighting the urgent need for attention to alleviate the difficulties faced by road users.

Senator Uba urged FERMA to focus on increased stakeholder engagement and enhance publicity efforts. This will enable the public to better understand and appreciate FERMA’s achievements, challenges, and aspirations.

He said, “The poor condition of federal roads across the country is unimaginable and calls for urgent attention to ameliorate the suffering of road users.

“FERMA is doing a good job within the limited means, but it is not appreciated because the bit it is doing is only able to affect a small percentage of the people.”

He further emphasized that FERMA is grappling with inadequate funding and stressed the need for a boost in annual budgetary allocations to the agency.

Additionally, he urged FERMA to ensure effective communication of its progress and challenges to the National Assembly Committees on FERMA. This, he believes, will foster alignment and understanding between the committees and the agency.

According to the statement, the Managing Director of FERMA, Chukwuemeka Agbasi, noted during his presentation that the roads selected for the 2024 capital budget proposal were chosen based on equitable distribution across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

He added that “priorities were given to major trunk A roads within the Zones that would key into Mr President’s priority areas of National Development and Economic Recovery; roads that would massively improve the movement of persons, goods, services, and agricultural produce to boost food security and economic wellbeing of the citizen.”

He went on to highlight that the 2024 budget encompasses the rollover of certain projects with completion periods extending beyond the 2023 fiscal year, aiming for a 100% execution rate.

He disclosed that an allocation of N51.3 billion was made for the maintenance of 36,000 kilometres of federal roads across the nation.

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, who was present during the presentation, expressed in his remarks that the appropriation was insufficient and acknowledged FERMA’s efforts.

He emphasized the need for a budgetary review, suggesting the establishment of a contingency fund for prompt intervention in emergency road repairs.

Story continues below advertisement



Umahi reiterated the intention to reassess road designs in the country to enhance construction and maintenance, ensuring longevity for the roads.