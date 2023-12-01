FG Determined To Revamp Economy Through Road Infrastructure – Umahi

The minister of works, Dave Umahi, has reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to revitalizing the nation’s economy through the Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly emphasising enhancing the country’s road network.

He highlighted President Bola Tinubu’s resolve to address the challenging road conditions as the driving force behind the Ministry of Works’ proactive approach since the ministers’ inauguration.

In a statement released by his spokesperson, Uchenna Orji, on Friday, December 1, the minister expressed his appreciation during a meeting with Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello and the Governor-elect Ododo. He commended the state government for its efforts in tackling road deficiencies and addressing security concerns within the State.

He said: “We inspected the road from 11 am on my first day in the office, and I got back to Abuja by 2 am; it shows the passion you have for the State.

“It is not by chance that my first working day was in Kogi State and I saw the acceptability and show of true love among the villagers for you. Your people are people of gratitude. I remember the ovation that greeted our inspection visit to Murtala Muhammed Way Bridge in Kogi state.”

The minister assured the governor that the Kogi Federal Highway has been identified as one of the federal roads slated for palliative intervention under President Tinubu’s directives.

He added: “I want to assure you that Mr. President has instructed our Ministry to go and start that portion of the road, and you will soon see a lot of concrete structures on several sections of that road that are challenged.”

During the visit, the minister took the opportunity to express gratitude to Governor Bello for his unwavering dedication to the principles of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and his determined efforts that played a pivotal role in the party’s success in the recently concluded governorship election in Kogi State.

The minister emphasized that the victory serves as a testament to the accomplishments of the outgoing governor and the widespread acceptance of the ruling party by the people of the State.

Commending the governor for his governance inclusiveness and nationalism in the State, Umahi said: “I thank you for being nationalistic. I know a lot of South Easterners that have made your Cabinet; I also know a lot of people that had security challenges; that were kidnapped far away, but you helped in rescuing them even across the State.”

Earlier, Governor Bello commended the minister for the transformation and innovation he has brought on board to accomplish the President’s Renewed Hope road infrastructure agenda and the passion with which he follows Tinubu’s directives on road revolution.

He stated: “The very first day you resumed the office that was the day you hit the ground running.

“You have been inspecting roads ever since then; you are not resting, there was no budget, no money for you, yet we see work going on across the country.

“Contractors have returned to the site. Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) is working, you are also responding to calls and messages, and you are so responsive; you are a leader that all of us are proud of.”

He also commended the political astuteness of the minister in uniting Nigerians, saying: “You are a politician, but you are an elder statesman.

Bello added: “You are always uniting the Governors across the party line. That was why it was easy for me to predict that you were going to join us because your mind is progressive; your mind is always progressive, and that was why you were able to govern Ebonyi state.