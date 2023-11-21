Full List Of 94 Federal High Court Justices Nationwide

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has approved the posting of 94 Federal High Court Justices nationwide.

Justice Tosho made this known in a notice of posting on Tuesday, saying the redeployment followed the appointments of 23 new judges for the court.

In the notice obtained by SaharaReporters, the chief judge asked all the judges affected by the posting to report to their new post before January 8, 2024.

The notice reads, “My Lords, Notice Of Posting Of Judges; Sequel To The Appointment Of 23 (Twenty-Three) New Judges And Other Imperatives, Postings Are Necessitated As Follows.”

Some of the postings as highlighted in the document are as follows

1. Abuja

Hon. Justice J.T Tsoho – Chief Judge

Hon. Justice G.Kolotu

Hon. Justice B.F.M. Nyako

Hon. Justice R.N. Ofili- Ajumogobia

Hon. Justice A.R Mohammed

Hon. Justice Ieekwo

Hon. Justice D.Uokorowo

Hon. Justice Joyce Obehi Abdulmalik

Hon. Justice James Kolawale Omotosho

Hon. Justice Emeka Nwite

Hon. Justice Obiora Atuegwu Egwuatu

Hon. Justice Mobolaji Olubukola Olajuwon

Hon. Justice Nkeonye Evelyn Mана

2. Abia

Hon, Justice Sunday Onu

Hon. Justice Musa Κακακι

3. Bayelsa

Hon. Justice Isa Hamma Adama Dashen

Hon. Justice Salim Olasupo Ibrahim

4. Edo

Hon, Justice S. M. Shuaibu

Hon, Justice Chuka Austine Obiozor

5. Kebbi

Hon. Justice Emmanuel Gakko

6. Kaduna

Hon. Justice R.Maikawa

Hon. Justice Hawau Buhari

7. Κano

Hon. Justice A.M. Liman

Hon. Justice M.N. Yunusa

Hon, Justice S.A. Amobeda

8. Lagos

Hon. Justice J.T. Tsoho – Chief Judge

Hon. Justice A.Ofaji

Hon, Justice Alewis -Allagoa

Hon, Justice C.Janeke

Hon. Justice Yellim S. Bogoro

Hon. Justice Daniel Emeka Osiagor

Hon, Justice Akintayo Aluko

Hon. Justice Peter Odo Lifu

Hon. Justice Abimbola O. Awogboro

Hon, Justice Dipeolu Deinde Isaac

Hon. Justice Ogundare Kehinde Olayiwola

Hon. Justice Ibrahim Ahmad Kala

Hon. Justice Ogazi Friday Νκεμακονam

9. Kwara

Hon, Justice Evelyn Nmasinulo Anyadike

Hon. Justice Ariwoola Olukayode Jnr.

10. Akure – Ondo

Hon. Justice Toyin Bolaji Adegoke.

Hon, Justice Owoeye Alexander Oluseυι

11. Oyo

Hon. Justice Uche N. Agomoh

Hon, Justice Ekerete Udofot Akpav.

The notice added that all “The Judges Affected By This Posting Should Report At Their Duty Stations Before The Date Of Resumption From The 2023 Christmas Vacation, Being The 8th Day Of January 2024.

“Judges Who Have Been Earlier Serving, Should Recall And Rigidly Adhere To Policies/Instructions Concerning The Movement Of Property From One Judicial Division To Another.”