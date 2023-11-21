Nigeria News
Full List Of 94 Federal High Court Justices Nationwide
The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, has approved the posting of 94 Federal High Court Justices nationwide.
Justice Tosho made this known in a notice of posting on Tuesday, saying the redeployment followed the appointments of 23 new judges for the court.
In the notice obtained by SaharaReporters, the chief judge asked all the judges affected by the posting to report to their new post before January 8, 2024.
The notice reads, “My Lords, Notice Of Posting Of Judges; Sequel To The Appointment Of 23 (Twenty-Three) New Judges And Other Imperatives, Postings Are Necessitated As Follows.”
Some of the postings as highlighted in the document are as follows
1. Abuja
Hon. Justice J.T Tsoho – Chief Judge
Hon. Justice G.Kolotu
Hon. Justice B.F.M. Nyako
Hon. Justice R.N. Ofili- Ajumogobia
Hon. Justice A.R Mohammed
Hon. Justice Ieekwo
Hon. Justice D.Uokorowo
Hon. Justice Joyce Obehi Abdulmalik
Hon. Justice James Kolawale Omotosho
Hon. Justice Emeka Nwite
Hon. Justice Obiora Atuegwu Egwuatu
Hon. Justice Mobolaji Olubukola Olajuwon
Hon. Justice Nkeonye Evelyn Mана
2. Abia
Hon, Justice Sunday Onu
Hon. Justice Musa Κακακι
3. Bayelsa
Hon. Justice Isa Hamma Adama Dashen
Hon. Justice Salim Olasupo Ibrahim
4. Edo
Hon, Justice S. M. Shuaibu
Hon, Justice Chuka Austine Obiozor
5. Kebbi
Hon. Justice Emmanuel Gakko
6. Kaduna
Hon. Justice R.Maikawa
Hon. Justice Hawau Buhari
7. Κano
Hon. Justice A.M. Liman
Hon. Justice M.N. Yunusa
Hon, Justice S.A. Amobeda
8. Lagos
Hon. Justice J.T. Tsoho – Chief Judge
Hon. Justice A.Ofaji
Hon, Justice Alewis -Allagoa
Hon, Justice C.Janeke
Hon. Justice Yellim S. Bogoro
Hon. Justice Daniel Emeka Osiagor
Hon, Justice Akintayo Aluko
Hon. Justice Peter Odo Lifu
Hon. Justice Abimbola O. Awogboro
Hon, Justice Dipeolu Deinde Isaac
Hon. Justice Ogundare Kehinde Olayiwola
Hon. Justice Ibrahim Ahmad Kala
Hon. Justice Ogazi Friday Νκεμακονam
9. Kwara
Hon, Justice Evelyn Nmasinulo Anyadike
Hon. Justice Ariwoola Olukayode Jnr.
10. Akure – Ondo
Hon. Justice Toyin Bolaji Adegoke.
Hon, Justice Owoeye Alexander Oluseυι
11. Oyo
Hon. Justice Uche N. Agomoh
Hon, Justice Ekerete Udofot Akpav.
The notice added that all “The Judges Affected By This Posting Should Report At Their Duty Stations Before The Date Of Resumption From The 2023 Christmas Vacation, Being The 8th Day Of January 2024.
“Judges Who Have Been Earlier Serving, Should Recall And Rigidly Adhere To Policies/Instructions Concerning The Movement Of Property From One Judicial Division To Another.”