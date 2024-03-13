EFCC Arrests 45 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has apprehended 45 individuals who are believed to be involved in internet fraud.

The anti-graft agency confirmed that the arrests took place on Monday after receiving intelligence regarding the activities of an organized crime syndicate operating in the area.

In a similar vein, Justices M.S Abubakar and R.J Egbe of the Federal High Court in Markurdi, Benue State, have convicted and sentenced five internet fraudsters to various prison terms.

These convictions came after the Markurdi Zonal Command of the EFCC arraigned the suspects. These developments were announced in separate statements by Dele Oyewale, the Head of Media and Publicity for the EFCC, on Wednesday.

The statement further revealed that the suspects apprehended in Lagos were found in possession of luxury vehicles, advanced mobile devices, and laptops. It was also mentioned that the suspects will face charges once the investigations are concluded.

“Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 45 suspected internet fraudsters. They were arrested on Monday, March 11, 2024, at Ikorodu, Lagos, following intelligence on the activities of an Organized Cybercrime Syndicate Network (OCSN) operating in that axis of the state,” the statement read.

It added: “Items recovered from them at the point of arrest include exotic vehicles, sophisticated mobile devices, and laptops. They will soon be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations.”

Naija News understands that Ibi Suurshter, Onazi Oche, Innocent Ochola, Teseer Mnenge, and Agbo Lawrence, who were found guilty of internet fraud, have been sentenced to imprisonment.

According to the statement, Justice Abubakar has convicted and sentenced Suurshater to one year in prison, with the alternative of paying a fine of N400,000.00 (Four Hundred Thousand Naira). Oche, on the other hand, has been convicted and sentenced to one year in prison, with the option of paying a fine of N600,000.00 (Six Hundred Thousand Naira).

In addition, Ochola was found guilty and received a two-year prison sentence, along with the choice of paying a fine of N1,000,000,00 (One Million Naira). Terseer Mnenge, on the other hand, was also convicted and sentenced to one year in prison, with the option of a N200,000 fine.

Justice Egbe handled the case of the fifth convict, Agbo, who was sentenced to one year in prison and given the choice of paying a fine of N200,000.00 (Two Hundred Thousand Naira). Both judges also ordered the convicts to surrender all their phones, which were deemed as proceeds of their criminal activities, to the government.

Each of the convicts began their journey to the Correctional Centre after being apprehended for offences related to the internet. They underwent individual investigations and were subsequently prosecuted.