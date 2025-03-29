EFCC Storms Aisha Achimugu’s Home In Abuja After Declaring Her Wanted For Money Laundering

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) raided the Abuja residence of businesswoman and socialite, Aisha Achimugu, on Friday night, following the agency’s declaration of her as a wanted person for alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

According to Premium Times, the EFCC operatives arrived at Achimugu’s home in Asokoro at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday for a search, but the socialite was not present.

Sources confirmed that Achimugu’s aged mother, children, and domestic aides were at home during the search, though no further details have been disclosed about the investigation’s progress.

The platform observed the tense atmosphere as the EFCC team searched the residence, but Achimugu, who is currently on the run, was not found at the property.

Earlier on Friday, the EFCC published an official gazette calling on the public to provide any useful information regarding Achimugu’s whereabouts.

Naija News reported that the Commission urged anyone with knowledge of her location to contact the EFCC’s various state offices or report directly to the nearest police station or security agency.

“The public is hereby notified that AISHA SULAIMAN ACHIMUGU, whose photograph appears above, is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Criminal Conspiracy and Money Laundering,” the statement read.

It further identified Achimugu, 51, as an indigene of Ofu Local Government Area in Kogi State, with her last known address at 6C, Rudolf Close, Maitama, Abuja.