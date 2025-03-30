EFCC: ‘I Am A Responsible Citizen, Entrepreneur’ – Wanted Businesswoman, Aisha Achimugu Declares

The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Felak Concept Group, Aisha Achimugu, has declared herself as a responsible and law abiding entrepreneur and citizen.

Naija News reports that Achimugu’s assertion comes following accusations made against her by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a statement authored by Bodex Hungbo, Head of Media/PR, and shared on her Instagram account, Achimugu conveyed her appreciation for the tremendous support she has received from friends, family, colleagues, and concerned citizens both within Nigeria and abroad.

While reiterating her pledge to uphold transparency, integrity, and due process in the investigations, Achimugu underscored her steadfast belief in the rule of law and due process, reassuring the public that her business operations have consistently been ethical and compliant with the law.

Naija News reports that the EFCC had previously labeled Aisha Achimugu as wanted due to allegations of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

The anti-corruption agency indicated that she is being pursued as part of an ongoing investigation.

Achimugu, who leads Felak Concept Group, has promised the public that she is committed to addressing the issue through legal channels while preserving her standing as a law-abiding businesswoman.

However, Achimugu has reassured her business associates, family, and professional contacts of her intention to fully cooperate with the relevant authorities while remaining dedicated to national progress.

“Over the past few days, we have been inundated with calls, messages, and visits from friends, families, colleagues, and concerned citizens. The outpouring of support, prayers, and encouragement has been profoundly moving and humbling.

“As a responsible citizen and entrepreneur, Dr. Aisha remains a firm believer in the rule of law and due process and will never do otherwise. We trust that these principles and justice will prevail as this matter unfolds. Our business practices have always been grounded in transparency, integrity, and respect for our nation’s laws.

“To our valued business partners, families, professional associates, and well-wishers worldwide, please be assured that she is fully committed to all processes involved as a responsible and law-abiding citizen who has contributed so much to the growth of our nation as well as being a national asset,” the statement reads.

It ended with a goodwill message, acknowledging Mother’s Day celebrations and extending Eid Mubarak greetings to the Muslim community.