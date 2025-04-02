$20 Million Allegation: Osun Lawmaker Apologizes To Oyetola, Faults EFCC Petition

A member of the House of Representatives representing the Obokun/Oriade federal constituency of Osun State, Oluwole Oke, has expressed his apologies to former governor Gboyega Oyetola regarding a petition submitted to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) by one of his constituents.

In a Facebook update on Wednesday, Oke criticized the petition made by the Osun State Government to the anti-corruption agency.

The Osun State Government has requested the EFCC to investigate the former governor and current Minister of Blue Economy, Oyetola, for the alleged misappropriation of a $20 million World Bank health grant.

On the same day, Oke, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), urged the anti-corruption agency to dismiss the petition submitted by one of the state government’s legal representatives.

The PDP representative stated, “I apologize to Gboyega Oyetola for the petition submitted to the EFCC by one of my supposed constituents.”

“It’s not a crime for a lawyer to take a lawful brief from any member of society or even the government, but to intentionally take a brief to damage people’s reputations and that of their family? No.

“Osun State House of Assembly has a standing Committee on Public Accounts on the legislative side. We also have an independent Office of Auditor General of Osun State created by the Constitution to check every Government expenditure and report on the same.

“This AG Report is laid before the State Assembly on an annual basis. Our Governors also enjoy immunity while in office to avoid distractions. If the Office of Auditor General has done its job and reported to the Parliament, then the Parliament should bring out their report, and if any person is indicted in that report, such a person can then be prosecuted.

“How would the Federal Government believe or trust us that we truly want to collaborate or work together come 2026 and 2027?”