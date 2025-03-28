BREAKING: EFCC Declares Sanwo-Olu’s Ally And Lagos Socialite, Aisha Achimugu, Wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has officially declared businesswoman Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu wanted over allegations of money laundering and investment fraud.

Naija News reports Ms. Achimugu, identified as an associate of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was declared wanted by the anti-graft agency on Friday.

The EFCC, in a statement by it’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, urged anyone with useful information about her whereabouts to contact the Commission.

The statement read: “The public is hereby notified that Aisha Sulaiman Achimugu, whose photograph appears above is wanted by the EFCC in an alleged case of criminal conspiracy and money laundering.”

Ms. Achimugu’s name previously surfaced in reports involving Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Recall that on January 24, the governor had left his official duties in Lagos to attend Ms. Achimugu’s 50th birthday celebration in Grenada, a Caribbean island.

According to Premium Times, Sanwo-Olu reportedly traveled on a private jet and stayed at one of the world’s most luxurious resorts. During his absence, several government officials were unaware of his exact location, with some suggesting he was on an official trip to London, while others simply stated he was abroad.