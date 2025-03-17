Sanwo-Olu’s Ally Aisha Achimugu Flees Nigeria As EFCC Set To Declare Her Wanted

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has reportedly secured a court-issued arrest warrant for businesswoman Aisha Achimugu, paving the way for her to be declared wanted over allegations of money laundering and investment fraud.

Naija News reports Ms. Achimugu, identified as an associate of Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, reportedly left Nigeria just before a scheduled meeting with EFCC investigators on March 5.

According to anti-graft officials, she fled the country between March 6 and 7, evading questioning by law enforcement authorities.

Following her failure to appear before the commission, the EFCC sought and obtained a court-issued arrest warrant. Officials within the agency, speaking anonymously as they were not authorized to comment publicly, confirmed that Ms. Achimugu would soon be declared wanted.

“Her escape from the country was a betrayal of the benefit of doubt extended to her,” an EFCC source told Premium Times, emphasizing that the commission had expected her to honor its invitation.

Meanwhile, David Abakpa, who identified himself as Ms. Achimugu’s aide, launched a media campaign last week aimed at preempting her arrest by the EFCC.

In a widely circulated statement, he denied reports circulating on social media and blogs that she had been detained.

The statement confirmed that Ms. Achimugu had indeed left Nigeria but dismissed claims of her arrest as false and politically motivated.

“It is a lie sponsored by enemies! Aisha Achimugu was never arrested or detained by the EFCC. Anyone can confirm from the commission,” Abakpa said, urging the public to disregard the news.

Ms. Achimugu’s name previously surfaced in reports involving Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Recall that on January 24, the governor had left his official duties in Lagos to attend Ms. Achimugu’s 50th birthday celebration in Grenada, a Caribbean island.

Sanwo-Olu reportedly traveled on a private jet and stayed at one of the world’s most luxurious resorts. During his absence, several government officials were unaware of his exact location, with some suggesting he was on an official trip to London, while others simply stated he was abroad.