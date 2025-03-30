Eid-el-Fitr: EFCC Boss, Olukoyede Sends Message To Muslims In Nigeria

The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has extended his congratulations to Muslims on the successful conclusion of Ramadan fast.

While urging them to adopt the principles of self-denial, discipline, sacrifice, love, and purity that were emphasized during the holy month, Olukoyede expressed his belief in the capacity of Nigerians to combat corruption, encouraging citizens to remain steadfast in their efforts against economic and financial crimes.

In his Eid-el-Fitr message to Muslims nationwide, the anti-graft agency boss highlighted that Nigerians have the resilience and resolve necessary to eradicate corrupt practices and maintain integrity in all aspects of life.

Naija News reports that Olukoyede called on Nigerians to let the teachings during the holy month motivate a deeper commitment to rejecting corrupt behaviors.

“Nigerians are stronger than corruption. No corrupt act can break our common resolve and determination. We have all it takes to confront and conquer economic and financial crimes.

“At Eid-el-Fitr, Allah’s benevolence and sacrifice are greatly magnified. May the lessons of love, peace, joy, and celebration of the festival abide in us and imbue in us a greater desire to shun corrupt practices,” he added.

Assuring Nigerians of the EFCC’s steadfast dedication to combating corruption, Olukoyede emphasized that the agency is becoming increasingly effective and efficient in addressing economic and financial crimes.

He reiterated that the fight against corruption is progressing as planned, with the EFCC resolute in its mission to eradicate fraudulent practices and foster transparency and accountability in governance.

As Nigerians observe Eid-el-Fitr, the EFCC chairman called on all citizens to uphold the principles of honesty and integrity, highlighting that a collective effort against corruption will lead to a brighter and more prosperous future for the nation.