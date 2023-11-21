NNPP Faults Appeal Court’s Failure To Release Certified True Copy Of Kano Election Judgement Four Days After Ruling

The New Nigeria People’s Party ( NNPP ) has voiced dissatisfaction over the non-release of the certified true copy (CTC) of the Kano gubernatorial ruling delivered by the Court of Appeal.

The decision of the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that sacked Governor Abba Yusuf was upheld on Friday by the Abuja-based Court of Appeals.

Naija News recalls that Nasiru Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was proclaimed the state’s legitimately elected governor by the tribunal, which dismissed Yusuf from office.

Yusuf called the rulings from the tribunal and court of appeals a “miscarriage of justice” and said he has instructed his attorneys to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

The NNPP national chairperson, Abba Ali, expressed concern at the court’s failure to provide the legal team with the judgment’s CTC so they may take the case all the way to the Supreme Court.

“This concern being expressed by the leadership of NNPP stems from the report from our legal team that all efforts to collect the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgement which will aid the process of filing their appeal have not yielded any fruits, four days after the judgement was delivered in Abuja,” the statement reads. It is a known fact that the issues of days and time are very germane in the preparation of processes for an appeal in such a situation,” the statement read.

“For the purpose of emphasis, it is an established fact that an Appellant only has a window of Fourteen (14) days to get his/her processes completed, and frittering away 4 days out of these 14 days is like setting a booby trap for the Appellant,” it added.

According to Ali, the setback gives the appearance that the governor and the party are being purposefully hindered in their attempts to obtain “justice.”