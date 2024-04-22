CJN Ariwoola Promotes Wike’s Wife, 21 Other Judges To Appeal Court [Full List]

Justice Eberechi Wike, the wife of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has been promoted to the Court of Appeal.

Naija News reports that this development comes after a rigorous selection process, which saw only 22 judges out of 89 nominees being chosen to fill available positions.

The promotion was approved by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola, on April 2, 2024, and has been forwarded to President Tinubu for appointment.

The list of newly appointed justices, obtained by Peoples Gazette, reveals a diverse selection of judges from various states and federal high courts across the six geopolitical zones.

From the North-Central region, Justices Polycarp Tema Kwahar, Ruqayat Ayoola, Eneche Eleojo, Asmara Akanbi Yusuf, Abdullahi Muhammad Liman, and Abdu Dogo were appointed.

The North-East region has only one representative, Justice Fadahu Umaru, from Borno State.

In the North-West region, Justices Ishaq Mohammed Sani, Zainab Bage Abubakar, and Abdulaziz M. Ankara were appointed, while the South-East region saw the promotion of Justices Nnamdi Okwy Dimga Victoria, Toochukwu Nwoye, Henry Aja-Onu Njoku, Donatus Uwaezuoke Okorowo, and Ngozika N Okaisabor.

From the South-South region, Justices Ntong Festus Ntong, Nehizena Idemudia Afolabi, and Eberechi Suzette Wike were recommended for promotion.

Lastly, the South-West region saw the appointment of Justices Lateef Babajide Lawal-Akapo, Abiodun Azeem Akinyemi, Oyewumi Oyejoju Oyebiola, and Bayo Ademola Taiwo.