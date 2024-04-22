Appeal Court Fails To Hear EFCC’s Suit Against Kogi Ex-Gov Yahaya Bello

The Court of Appeal in Abuja did not convene on Monday (today) to address the appeal filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the decision of a Kogi High Court that prohibited the anti-graft agency from apprehending the former governor, Yahaya Bello, a report by Vanguard stated.

Naija News reports that the ruling by the Kogi court on April 17 restrained the EFCC from taking any action against Bello, as stated in the judgment delivered last Wednesday by Judge I.A. Jamil in Lokoja in suit no HCL/68/M/2020.

This development occurred simultaneously with the attempted arrest of Bello by EFCC operatives at his residence in Abuja.

The EFCC is pursuing legal action against the ex-governor for various charges, including money laundering and misappropriation of funds amounting to ₦80.2 billion.

The anti-graft agency’s efforts pressed further to bring Bello to justice by approaching the Federal High Court in Abuja and was subsequently granted an arrest warrant based on an ex parte motion filed by the EFCC.

In his decision regarding the motion, Justice Emeka Nwite further instructed that the former governor appear before him on Thursday, April 18, for arraignment.

He said, “It is hereby ordered as follows:

“That an order of this honourable court is hereby made directing and/or issuing a warrant for the immediate arrest of the defendant to bring him before this honourable court for arraignment.

“That case is adjourned until April 18 for arraignment.”