What Tinubu Told Me About VP’s Official Residence – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revealed what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu told him about the official residence of the Vice President of Nigeria.

Wike, who spoke during his inspection of the long-abandoned project within the Three Arms Zone on Tuesday, said President Tinubu had instructed him to finalize all abandoned projects in FCT as part of his Renewed Hope Agenda, including the official resident of the VP.

The FCT Minister expressed his unwavering commitment to providing the necessary funds to complete the neglected projects, urging the contractor to ensure completion by May next year.

Initially awarded in 2010 at a cost of N7 billion, the project remained virtually untouched throughout the eight-year tenure of the previous FCT Minister, Mohammed Musa Bello, Naija News reports.

Despite the contractor’s request to increase the contract sum from N7 billion to N15 billion due to the escalating cost of materials, Wike’s administration remains resolute in completing the project within a remarkable timeframe.

“I have come to see the project, and we have told them (the contractor) that we will fund them very well before the end of the month so that they will be able to finish it,” Wike said during the inspection.

A company representative, Oliver Berger, commended the FCT minister’s belief in the project and assured of the timely completion of the project.

The minister, who also inspected some ongoing road projects within the city, expressed satisfaction with the work done so far.