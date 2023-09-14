Veteran Broadcaster, Babatunde Olaniyi Is Dead

Veteran Nigerian broadcaster, Babatunde Olaniyi, is dead.

Naija News learnt that the former Special Assistant on Broadcast Media to the immediate past governor of Oyo State, late Abiola Ajimobi, died on Wednesday.

The Oyo State Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Wasiu Olatunbosun, confirmed Olaniyi’s death in a post via his Facebook page.

He described Olaniyi’s death as painful but could not question God.

He wrote, “This is painful, but who are we to query God? May God grant BABATUNDE Olaniyi, (Ti O Komo) eternal rest.”

In other news, the killer of one Mrs Dorathy Jonathan, a resident in the Southern Kaduna area of Kaduna State, has been apprehended.

The Nigerian Army confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday evening.

Naija News learnt that Jonathan was allegedly murdered by the suspect on Friday, 1 September 2023, while she was fetching firewood at Afana village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the State.

The murderer, Lot Dauda, however, has acknowledged committing the heinous crime alongside an accomplice (name withheld) now at large.

It was revealed that Dauda was arrested in a recent operation by the troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), who acted immediately based on credible intelligence obtained.

Confessing, the murderer revealed that he had approached Mrs Dorathy while working on the farmland and wanted to get intimate forcefully with the victim, who put up a struggle leading to her gruesome murder.