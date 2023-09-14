Killer Of Dorathy Jonathan In Southern Kaduna Arrested

The killer of one Mrs Dorathy Jonathan, a resident in the Southern Kaduna area of Kaduna State, has been apprehended.

The Nigerian Army confirmed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday evening.

Naija News learnt that Jonathan was allegedly murdered by the suspect on Friday, 1 September 2023, while she was fetching firewood at Afana village in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of the State.

The murderer, Lot Dauda, however, has acknowledged committing the heinous crime alongside an accomplice (name withheld) now at large.

It was revealed that Dauda was arrested in a recent operation by the troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), who acted immediately based on credible intelligence obtained.

Confessing, the murderer revealed that he had approached Mrs Dorathy while working on the farmland and wanted to get intimate forcefully with the victim, who put up a struggle leading to her gruesome murder.

Efforts are now ongoing to arrest the other accomplice, while the arrested suspect will be charged in court once the investigation is completed, the Nigerian Army noted in a press release.

Meanwhile, the Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has educated residents of Southern Kaduna and the state at large on how to defend their communities from incessant bandits’ invasion.

In a statement issued last Friday, the State CAN Chairman, Reverend John Hayab, regretted the recent attack on St Raphael Parish of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, in Fadan Kamatan, Zangon Kataf LGA of the state where bandits burned down the worship centre, killing a Seminarian, Na’aman Danlami.

According to him, the residents must rise up and protect themselves by setting up local security systems to complement the government in its primary responsibility of saving their lives and properties.

While insisting that the protection of the communities and lives of the citizens is everybody’s business, Hayab, urged the state governor and all relevant stakeholders to immediately swing into action and ensure that those responsible for the Kamatan Evil Night attack are apprehended and made to face the law.

“It is unacceptable that this kind of unholy activity could be recorded at the heart of Fadan Kamantan community, and the criminals operate unchallenged. It is a slap to the security forces within that jurisdiction, religious leaders, and traditional, and community leaders.

“The position of CAN Kaduna State Chapter has always been that we as citizens must complement the government in her primary responsibility of saving our lives and properties by proactively building a community security system that prevents any form of invading force into our community,” Daily Trust quoted the Kaduna CAN chairman as saying.

Hayab appreciated the willingness of the present administration in the state to proffer practical, real, and lasting solutions to the security challenge in the state, as seen by the ongoing recruitment process of over 7,000 men and women into the Kaduna State Vigilante Services (KADVIS).