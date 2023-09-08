Southern Kaduna Bandits’ Attacks – CAN Tells Residents What To Do

The Kaduna State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has educated residents of Southern Kaduna and the state at large on how to defend their communities from incessant bandits’ invasion.

In a statement issued on Friday, the State CAN Chairman, Reverend John Hayab, regretted the recent attack on St Raphael Parish of the Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan, in Fadan Kamatan, Zangon Kataf LGA of the state where bandits burned down the worship centre, killing a Seminarian, Na’aman Danlami.

According to him, the residents must rise up and protect themselves by setting up local security systems to complement the government in its primary responsibility of saving their lives and properties.

While insisting that the protection of the communities and lives of the citizens is everybody’s business, Hayab, urged the state governor and all relevant stakeholders to immediately swing into action and ensure that those responsible for the Kamatan Evil Night attack are apprehended and made to face the law.

“It is unacceptable that this kind of unholy activity could be recorded at the heart of Fadan Kamantan community, and the criminals operate unchallenged. It is a slap to the security forces within that jurisdiction, religious leaders, and traditional, and community leaders.

“The position of CAN Kaduna State Chapter has always been that we as citizens must complement the government in her primary responsibility of saving our lives and properties by proactively building a community security system that prevents any form of invading force into our community,” Daily Trust quoted the Kaduna CAN chairman as saying.

Hayab appreciated the willingness of the present administration in the state to proffer practical, real, and lasting solutions to the security challenge in the state, as seen by the ongoing recruitment process of over 7,000 men and women into the Kaduna State Vigilante Services (KADVIS).

Hayab further explained that it was disheartening that the attack took place near the Kaduna-Kafanchan major highway with a military checkpoint not far from the Parish.

He said CAN and all Christians in the state sympathized with the chief shepherd and local ordinary of Kafanchan Diocese, Most Rev. Dr. Julius Kundi, the Parish Priest and Parishioners of Kamatan Parish, the Kurama Community of Brother Naam Ngofe Danladi, the leaders, and the good people of Zangon Kataf LGA and Fadan Kamantan community over the unfortunate incident that claimed the life of the Seminarian.