Bandits Release Eid-El-Fitr Celebration Video In Zamfara (Video)

A new video has emerged showing bandits in Zamfara State celebrating the recent Eid-el-Fitr festival, highlighting the complex security challenges in the region.

The video, disclosed by a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst focused on the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, was shared on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Thursday.

Eid-el-Fitr, marking the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, is a time of joy and celebration for Muslims around the world, including Nigeria.

This year, the Federal Government extended public holidays for the Eid celebration from Tuesday and Wednesday to include Thursday, offering an extended period of festivities for the populace.

However, the celebratory video from Munhaye community in Zamfara State has raised eyebrows and sparked discussions about the ongoing security dilemma in parts of Nigeria.

The footage showcases bandits partaking in Eid festivities, a stark contrast to their notorious reputation for violent crimes and kidnappings in the region.

This incident not only casts a shadow over the Eid celebrations but also serves as a reminder of the ongoing challenges in combating banditry and ensuring safety in affected communities.

Makama captioned the video on the micro-blogging platform “Bandits Releases Eid Celebration Video in Zamfara

“Bandits in Zamfara state have released a new video showing its members celebrating the recent Eid-el-Fitr festival in Munhaye community in Zamfara state.”

Watch the video below:

Bandits Releases Eid Celebration Video in Zamfara Bandits in Zamfara state have released a new video showing its members celebrating the recent Eid-el-Fitr festival in Munhaye community in Zamfara state. pic.twitter.com/0orT2lKZ4q — Zagazola (@ZagazOlaMakama) April 11, 2024