Bandits Attack Parish House, Burn Catholic Seminarian In Kaduna (Photo)

Bandits on Thursday caused confusion after they reportedly attacked a catholic parish house in Kafancha, Kaduna State, burning down the facility.

According to reports, the attack on the St. Raphael Parish in Fadan Kamantan, Kafancha Diocese of Kaduna State happened in the late hours of Thursday, 7th September.

It was gathered that the attackers burnt down the parish house.

While some of the priests escaped, Na’aman Danlami who was serving as a seminarian was not so lucky as he was caught by the fire.

The body of the deceased has been deposited at the mortuary according to Leadership.

Details later…