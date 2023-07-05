Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 5th July, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 5th July 2023

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday in Abuja, said Nigeria is on the right track but needs all the help it can get.

The President according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communication, and Strategy, Dele Alake made the declaration when he hosted a delegation from the Bank of America.

Tinubu expressed optimism about his administration’s ability to surmount the obstacles that confront the nation, stating that Nigeria not only has the means to thrive but also has a responsibility to lead the rest of the African continent to success.

He reiterated the commitment of his administration to reforms that would engender the sustainable growth and development of the country.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has clarified its silence on the 2023 General Elections, acknowledging the pressure to comment.

At a meeting in Abuja on Tuesday with the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, discussed the commission’s lack of public discourse on the upcoming elections.

The gathering marked the beginning of the official review of the election conduct procedures.

He said the commission has consciously not joined in the commentaries in the immediate aftermath of the election for several reasons.

The lawmaker representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Opeyemi Bamidele, has reportedly emerged as the Senate Leader.

Naija News reports that this was made known during plenary on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday.

Ths President of the Senate Godswill Akpabio announced the names of the majority leadership of the 10th Senate.

Former Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, emerged as Deputy Majority Leader, while Mohammed Ali Ndume grabbed Senate Majority Whip and Lola Ashiru will be Deputy Majority Whip.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has concluded its investigations into the alleged manipulation of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result by a candidate, Mmesoma Ejikeme.

This was made known on Tuesday by the Registrar of the board, Professor Ishaq Oloyede who said findings revealed what happened as a high-level scam and a careless forgery.

According to the JAMB Registrar, other candidates apart from Ejikeme were also involved in the malpractice but they chose not to go public.

Oloyede revealed that there is a syndicate behind the manipulation of results which is trying to penetrate JAMB but the board’s system is foolproofed against such attempts.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas has announced the principal officers of the 10th House of Representatives.

Naija News gathered that Abbas announced the names of the principal officers at Tuesday’s plenary.

Hon. Julius Ihonvbere representing Owan federal constituency of Edo State was announced as the majority leader.

Other principal officers from the Majority Caucus as announced included Hon. Abdullahi Ibrahim Halims (Kogi, APC)- Deputy majority leader; Hon. Usman Bello Kumo (Gombe, APC)- Chief Whip and Hon. Adewumi Onanuga (Ogun, APC) -Deputy Majority Whip.

Similarly, for the minority leader, Kingsley Chinda; Hon. Ali Isa JC (Gombe, PDP)- Minority Whip; Hon. Ali Madaki (Kano, NNPP) -Deputy minority leader and Hon. George Ozodinobi (Anambra, LP)-Deputy Minority Whip.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday opened and closed its defence in the petition by Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP) before the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

During the sitting, INEC’s lawyer, Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN) called a sole witness, Dr. Lawrence Bayode, who is a Deputy Director in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Department of INEC.

The witness, under cross-examination, said even if blurred documents were downloaded from IREV, that will not affect the physical results as recorded in Forms EC8As which are not blurred.

Bayode also said the images of Forms EC8A captured with BVAS and transmitted to IREv are not relevant for the collation of results.

The witness told the court that the glitch recorded during the last presidential election did not affect the collation of the results of the election.

Upon the conclusion of the testimony from the witness, the INEC lawyer announced the closure of the first respondent’s case.

Mahmoud also tendered some documents in evidence.

President Bola Tinubu has tendered copies of his academic credentials from the Chicago State University before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT).

The President tendred copies of his educational records from the Chicago State University before the Tribunal as he opened his defence in the petition instituted against his victory in the 2023 election by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Represented by his lawyer, Wole Olanipekun (SAN), Tinubu also presented a 2007 letter from the United States Embassy in Nigeria, absolving him of any criminal liability in the US, and the letter of request from the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to the US Embassy.

The academic records from the Chicago State University, 12 documents in all, were certified on June 28, 2023 by Jamar C. Orr, the Associate General Counsel, Office of the Legal Affairs, Chicago State University.

Also tendered are six copies of documents relating to immigration and visa records of trips made to the US by Tinubu between 2011 and 2021, among other documents.

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio on Tuesday named the minority leadership of the 10th Senate of the National Assembly.

Naija News reports that Akpabio named the minority principal officers after the Senate resumed plenary.

The minority leadership include; Simon Mwadkon, Senate Minority Leader; Oyewumi Olalere, Senate Deputy Minority Leader; Darlington Nwokocha,

Senate Minority Whip; Rufai Hanga, Senate Deputy Minority Whip.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has slammed Mmesoma Ejikeme with a three-year restriction from participating in Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for allegedly falsifying her 2023 UTME results.

Naija News reported earlier that Ejikeme went viral after flaunting her result as the highest score earner for the 2023 UTME. She gained recognition and was offered a scholarship by a notable firm and some Nigerians.

JAMB, however, has denied the Anambra State candidate’s claims, stating her ‘real UMTE score’.

In a statement issued on Tuesday morning by the Board’s spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, JAMB insisted that only Mmesoma paraded an “obsolete” notification slip out of all the candidates that sat the 2023 UTME.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led by Abdullahi Adamu on Tuesday disowned the majority principal officers announced by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and House Speaker, Tajudeen Abbas.

According to the National Chairman of the party, the party has not officially communicated with the presiding officers.

Naija News gathered that Adamu made the declaration on Tuesday at a meeting with governors of the party.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.